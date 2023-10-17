Man killed while trying to walk across DuSable Lake Shore Drive; all SB lanes closed

All southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive lanes near Chestnut were closed and delays and backups were expected after two pedestrians were struck by the driver of a BMW early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

According to officials, one of the pedestrians hit was later pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:35 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, when two adult male pedestrians were attempting to cross all lanes of Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Police also noted that the pedestrians were not using a designated crosswalk.

According to officials, one of the pedestrians was struck by a BMW X-3 traveling southbound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The second pedestrian was not injured, according to police.

The driver of the BMW, a 63-year-old male, remained on the scene, police said. He did not sustain physical injuries but was transported to a nearby hospital for panic symptoms, police added.

All southbound lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive remain closed as part the investigation, officials said. An estimated opening time was not provided.

Video and photos from the scene show a heavy police presence near the Oak Street Curve, with delays and backups stretching north.

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin reports Clark or LaSalle Streets can be used as alternates.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.