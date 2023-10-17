DuSable Lake Shore Drive back open after man hit, killed while walking across lanes: CPD

Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood has reopened but delays and backups remain after police said two pedestrians Tuesday morning were hit by a vehicle while walking across the lanes of the busy highway.

According to officials, one of the pedestrians hit was later pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:35 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, when two adult males were attempting to cross all lanes of Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Police also noted that the pedestrians were not using a designated crosswalk.

According to officials, one of the pedestrians was struck by a BMW X-3 traveling southbound. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The second pedestrian was not injured, according to police.

The driver of the BMW, a 63-year-old male, remained on the scene, police said. He did not sustain physical injuries but was transported to a nearby hospital for panic symptoms, police added.

Video and photos from the scene show a heavy police presence near the Oak Street Curve, with delays and backups stretching north.

All southbound lanes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from North Avenue to Chicago Avenue were closed throughout the morning as part the investigation, officials said.

Later Tuesday morning, the lanes were reopened, but heavy traffic remained, Total Traffic reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.