All lanes of Interstate 57 blocked near Mattoon due to multiple crashes

All lanes of southbound Interstate 57 are currently blocked near Mattoon after multiple crashes on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, an initial crash involved multiple vehicles and was reported near milepost 182 in Coles County, approximately 50 miles south of Champaign.

While traffic was originally being diverted approximately two miles north of the crash site, another collision occurred within that traffic backup, forcing Illinois State Police to set up another diversion site at mile marker 192, according to officials.

There is no word on when the affected roadways will be reopened, and crash cleanup continues at this hour.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Diverted vehicles are urged to get off at exit 192, then to take Coles County 1000 North to the west. Vehicles are then being directed onto Route 45, and will be allowed to reenter the highway at milepost 184.

Stay tuned for additional details on the circumstances of the crash.