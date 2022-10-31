All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week

Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit.

The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.

If all-day holiday music feels a little early, you're right. The station is flipping the switch even earlier than previous years.

"We heard our listeners loud and clear," said Mick Lee, 93.9 LITE FM program director and afternoon show host, in a statement. "The day after Halloween, listeners are ready to hear Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM! As we change our colors from orange and black to red and green, Chicagoans will be sure to get in a festive mood with non-stop holiday music! We can’t wait to make new memories with our listeners and their family in our 22nd year as Chicago’s Christmas music station."

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Last year, Chicago's 93.9 LITE FM switched to holiday tunes beginning at 4:05 p.m. on Nov. 3. In 2020, 93.9 started playing holiday music non-stop on Nov. 6 to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic.

The station will continue playing festive music through the end of the year.

During the Tuesday kickoff, fans can send in song requests and participate in on-air games.

"It is an honor and a pleasure to provide the holiday soundtrack to all of Chicagoland," said Matt Scarano, president of iHeartMedia Chicago region, in a statement. "Nothing is more festive and fun than listening to Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM!"