All 4 Regions in Illinois on Track to Enter Phase 4 Next Week, Pritzker Says

All four of Illinois' health regions are currently on track to move to phase four as early as next week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

"All regions seem to be meeting metrics to move to phase four," the governor said during a press conference.

The state has been in phase three of the "Restore Illinois" plan since late May, and according to current metrics, the earliest phase four of the plan could begin is June 26.

“Just as the 28-day period of tracking started when we moved from phase two to phase three on May 29, regions that meet the metrics could move into Phase 4 possibly as early as Friday, June 26,” Pritzker said earlier this month.

“That’s the earliest possible date, and we will all be watching the metrics closely in hopes we will move forward expeditiously.”

The following criteria will be required for phase four to begin:

At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period

No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days

Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators

Testing available in region regardless of symptoms or risk factors

Begin contact tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis for more than 90% of cases in region

Under phase four, gathering of up to 50 people are allowed, bars and restaurants can reopen with capacity limits, health and fitness clubs can reopen with capacity limits, and movie theaters can begin reopening.