Alinea to Reopen Dining Room to Guests Next Week

Lincoln Park's Alinea will be opening doors to guests for the first time in a year.

On the one-year mark that Alinea closed its doors due to the pandemic, the three-Michelin-star restaurant will welcome patrons back to its dining room.

On March 17 last year, the world-class restaurant was forced to halt dining room service after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered restaurants to do so in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Alinea’s website, it will begin welcoming guests back on Wednesday March 17 for a multi-course tasting menu with strict safety precautions and procedures in place and reservations are already booking up.

Chef Grant Achatz has been offering a glimpse at the special “reopening menu” on social media and includes a Chinese-influenced crab offering, venison poke and a Japanese waygu British-inspired pie.

The Lincoln Park staple will also continue offering meals for takeout.

