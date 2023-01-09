Alderperson Intervenes After Nooses Hung Outside Gage Park Home

A Chicago alderperson took to see that nooses hung outside a home in the city's Gage Park were removed Monday after being informed of the hateful symbols by a resident.

Ald. Stephanie Coleman, who represents the 16th Ward, said on Saturday night, she received a complaint from a neighbor about apparent nooses hanging from a tree that technically lies on city property.

"This is intolerable, I will not stand for it," she stated.

Coleman, who informed city crews about the nooses, went to the home along South Artesian Avenue to personally see that they get taken down. A crew from the city's Department of Streets and Sanitation was present as Coleman visited the area.

The elected official explained she talked to the homeowner by phone who claimed the nooses were part of a Halloween joke.

"Your ignorance is not tolerable," Coleman said she told the homeowner. "That the fact that we’re in a very community that Black people, let alone Brown people, were not even allowed 50 years ago to come west of Western [Avenue]. That we would actually get hung."

Neighbors told NBC 5 that seeing the ropes daily was both worrisome and bothersome. And now, they're relieved to see them gone.

"It reminds me of my people who once hung on them and what happened back in the day… history is replaying itself," said neighbor April Bailey.

"Being a minority and knowing what it symbolizes it’s difficult you know, being around it," added Maria Ramirez, another resident.

NBC 5 went to the residence, seeking comment from the homeowner, but they weren't home at the time.

Coleman says she'll keep her on the home, and if the ropes go up again, she'll make sure the tree is taken down.

"We don’t tolerate ignorance, racism, fear in this beautiful city we call Chicago, especially in the gage park community," the alderwoman said.