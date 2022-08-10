2023 Chicago Mayoral Race

Alderman Sophia King Announces Chicago Mayoral Run

chicago-flag

Ald. Sophia King has entered the crowded race for mayor of Chicago, her campaign announced in a video Tuesday.

“I love this city. We need a Chicago that’s safer AND stronger," King says in the video. "Let’s put an end to the false choices, because we can have safety and justice. Compassion and accountability. We can revitalize neighborhoods and renew downtown. We can educate our young people. We can build our city and build equity."

According to a campaign email, King is a former teacher and community organizer who "actively connected residents in her community to address some of the largest problems in the city."

King, who is currently alderman of Chicago's 4th Ward, which includes parts of downtown, the South Loop, Bronzeville, Kenwood and Hyde Park, joins a crowded mayoral race, including current Mayor Lori Lightfoot who is running for re-election, as well as fellow Alds. Roderick Sawyer and Raymond Lopez, State Rep. Kam Buckner and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson.

This article tagged under:

2023 Chicago Mayoral RaceChicago Mayoral Race
