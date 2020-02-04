Albany Park: Police Show Force at Roll Call After On-Duty Firefighter Shot

At the same corner where a firefighter was shot while on duty Sunday morning, a police roll call and show of force took place Tuesday evening.

A Chicago 36-year-old firefighter was shot at the scene of a car fire in Albany Park early Sunday in the 3300 block of W. Wilson Ave.

Authorities said the firefighter was responding to a car fire when an "unknown offender" began firing shots, and although they don't believe he was the intended target, residents said they are fed up with the violence.

One of those shots ultimately struck the firefighter in the left leg. He was then taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, according to police.

“We’re here to work with them," said Commander Ronald Pontecore of Chicago Police Department’s 17th District. "We will get to the bottom of this.”

Dr. Juan Santiago Gonzalez, trauma surgeon at Illinois Masonic told reporters at a press conference that the victim, a six-year veteran of the CFD, was doing very well.

"We are expecting a full recovery in six to eight weeks," Dr. Gonzalez said.

Police also said three illegal guns were recovered from an apartment near the scene.

On Tuesday, residents were asking that the landlords need to do better.

“We’ve noticed that it’s started to become too commonplace and we’re not gonna stand for it and the neighbors are not gonna stand for it either," Commander Pontecore said.

The investigation on the case remains ongoing.