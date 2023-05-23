Alanis Morissette Added as Headliner in 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand Lineup

Alanis Morissette will perform at this year's Illinois State Fair, joining a star-studded Grandstand lineup for the 2023 event.

Organizers announced the addition early Tuesday morning, saying the seven-time Grammy Award winner will headline the Grandstand on Aug. 13. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.

The announcement marks the latest major addition to the lineup after Tim McGraw was added last week and Nelly, Ashanti and Ja Rule were added to the list earlier this month.

This year's Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert series also already features artists like REO Speedwagon, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing multiple genres of music to our grandstand," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in a statement. "Families shouldn’t have to break the bank to see one of our amazing shows and I think fairgoers will once again see we are bringing in top talent at affordable ticket prices."

The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Springfield.

Here's a look at the grandstand schedule:

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90

Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with TBD

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 -$90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150