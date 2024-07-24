AKA Sorority members in Chicago ‘energized' to support Kamala Harris bid for president

Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority members in Chicago are feeling a renewed sense of pride following a virtual call Sunday night that raised, according to the group, $1.5 million for the Harris presidential campaign.

The call was organized by the political advocacy group Win With Black Women. More than 40,000 AKAs from across the country joined in, including Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller.

Miller, who was two years behind the vice president at Howard University, says she's "all in" on Harris.

"Everybody was excited, thrilled, astonished, mesmerized about how all this could happen for this woman we all want to support," said Miller, who represents the county's 6th district.

Miller was with several sorority sisters when President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, and shortly after endorsed Harris.

"We were already gathering on this historical day. Then, we started getting messages about this call. Now we’re going to be together on this call, which is going to be historical," said Miller.

Miller served as a Harris delegate in 2020. She says the Sunday call is reenergizing that group, and others like it, to mobilize.

"Now that group is reunited, reinvigorated, reengaged to make something happen for this election and getting all of our people together," she said.

Brandy Garris is Chi Omega Omega chapter of AKA, and was also on the Sunday call.

"I can’t stop smiling," said Garris. "I think this is really shedding light on what’s important to us, and how the world can make a change and a difference. You can do that one step at a time, one call at a time, one zoom call at a time!"

AKA is one of nine historically Black Greek-letter organizations within the National Panhellenic Council, also known as the "Divine Nine."

The organizations are not offiically endorsing a political candidate, but the Divine Nine is coordinating an effort to get out the vote.

International President and CEO, Danette Anthony Reed says in a statement, in part:

"As a non-profit and non-partisan organization, AKA's primary focus is supporting and advocating for justice and addressing issues without centering on any particular individual. As an organization composed mainly of black women who have influenced the American democratic landscape, we hold a unique perspective on Vice President Kamala Harris vying for the Democratic nomination in this year's election. Her candidacy represents a significant progress in this nation towards women and communities of color, as she embodies the values and aspirations, we have long championed. Seeing a WOMAN rise to such a prominent position fills us with pride and hope for a future where diversity and equality are at the forefront of decision-making."