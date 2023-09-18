Airplane lands on Interstate 80 in LaSalle County, officials say

A small airplane has landed on Interstate 80 in suburban LaSalle County, with traffic snarled for miles because of the incident.

According to Total Traffic, the small plane landed in the westbound lanes of the highway near Marseilles on Monday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported because of the incident, but traffic is being impacted between exits 93 and 97, according to Total Traffic.

The right lane of the highway remains blocked, but traffic is able to get through despite gaper’s delays causing headaches for evening commuters.

No further information was immediately available. We will update this story with details as they emerge.