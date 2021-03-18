After Silent 2020, Six Flags Great America to Open in Late April, Company Says

After receiving approval from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials, Six Flags Great America will open its doors to the public in late April, the company announced Thursday.

According to Six Flags officials, the theme park will open to the public on April 24, with a slew of health and safety restrictions in place to help keep guests safe as the state continues to work towards ending the coronavirus pandemic.

The park was unable to open its famous rollercoasters to the public last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and officials are eager to get thrill-seekers back through the gates at the Gurnee facility.

“Six Flags Great America is a beloved summer tradition for many, and we are excited to open our park and get our world-class collection of thrills running again”, said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. “Our team is eager to welcome back our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun we have all missed this past year.”

The company announced that reservations will be required to enter the theme park, allowing for staggered arrival times and social distancing. Reservations can be made on the park’s web site.

All guests and employees will also be required to go through temperature screenings upon entering the park. Individuals will be required to acknowledge that they have not been exposed to an individual with COVID-19, and that they are not currently experiencing symptoms of the virus.

All guests over the age of two will be required to wear masks during their visit, including while on rides at the park.