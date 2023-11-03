After months of delays, West Pullman grandmother receives electronic lift at home

Following months of delays, an electronic lift has been installed at a 91-year-old West Pullman resident's home after she had gone nearly a year without the device that allows her to safely exit her home.

For this entire year, going outside had become nearly impossible for Catherine Mayden after her electronic lift stopped working last December.

In January, she began the process to get a new one installed through a grant program funded by the Illinois Housing Development Authority and administered by Ramp Up.

Mayden's son Michael said the two consistently ran into delays, and eventually contacted NBC Chicago to get the word out on their difficulties acquiring the lift.

Both the IHDA and Ramp Up said they were simply waiting on final approvals for installation.

Earlier this week, Mayden was informed that the lift was approved, being told that it could take up to 12 weeks to get it done.

Thankfully for Mayden, the lift was installed on Friday afternoon, within 72 hours of being told of the approval,

“I’m glad and appreciative, my mom is appreciative to the station for doing the story and making things happen,” Michael Mayden said.