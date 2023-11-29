Affordable modular homes going up in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

New affordable modular homes at reasonable prices are being built in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood. The new homes are meant to help families who are unable to afford a home as home prices reach record highs across the country.

“I’m happy. I’m happy we're getting to get into [our] own home,” said Linda Brown-Wilson. “It’s been a hard road the last three years for us.”

Brown-Wilson says she and her husband, who has disabilities, have been living with her sister’s family after their own home burned down three years ago. The couple is also grieving the loss of their 25-year-old son who passed away in his sleep in April.

“I’m so happy for us to be me and my husband. Didn’t really have the time or privacy to grieve,” said Brown-Wilson.

The family is one of the new owners of the affordable modular homes in Roseland.

“My son won’t get to see us, but hopeful his spirit will be with us,” said Brown-Wilson. “He wanted this - for me and his dad and for him to have our own home again - so now were getting it.”

It’s all thanks to a collaboration of local organizations and city and state funding to build affordable housing.

“Bringing families back to Roseland. It’s no secret that we’ve lost a lot of population here in Roseland,” said David Doig, president of Chicago Neighborhood Initiative.

According to The Hope Center Foundation of Chicago, homeowners are responsible for getting a loan and making a down payment of about $1,000. The approximate mortgage payment is about $1,100 per month plus insurance and property taxes.

“Hundreds of homes that we’ll be building over the next several years to revitalize Roseland,” said Shenita Muse, executive director of The Hope Center Foundation of Chicago.

The city donated the empty lots to build on in Roseland and other neighborhoods.

“Organizing our people power to build 2,000 single family affordable homes in the city of Chicago,” said Amy Totsch with United Power for Action and Justice.

The builder of the affordable modular homes says this is their mission.

“Anybody who has the wherewithal to own a home should have a right to have a home and we are doing that every day,” said Joshua Braun of Kinexx Modular Construction.

Anyone who wants to learn more about the affordable modular homes can attend a Housing Expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the House of Hope. Click here for more information.