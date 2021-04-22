Additional Video Released in Adam Toledo Shooting, Showing Detainment of Ruben Roman

New video obtained by NBC 5 Investigates has shed additional light on how Chicago police detained 21-year-old Ruben Roman on the night 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed by an officer late last month.

In one of the videos, filmed inside of a Chicago police car, Roman is shown sleeping after he was taken into custody.

Chicago police officer Corina Gallegos, one of the nearly two dozen officers who responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of South Sawyer on the March morning when Toledo was killed, was wearing a body camera when she pursued and tackled Roman in an alley.

“Put your hands behind your back! Put your hands behind your back!” Gallegos can be heard yelling.

According to Chicago police, Roman was found with gunshot residue on his gloves. Authorities have said they believe that Roman was responsible for the gunshots that triggered the initial ShotSpotter alert just after 2:30 a.m. on March 29.

Footage from Stillman's body camera shows him chasing Toledo down the alley, bumping into a person now identified as Roman while he did so. Toledo then stopped in front of a gap in the fence, where surveillance footage from across a parking lot appears to show him moving his arm behind the fence, possibly discarding a weapon.

As Toledo turned toward Stillman and began to raise his hands, Stillman fired a single shot, striking Toledo in the chest.

A short time later, Gallegos’ body camera shows that she moved to that scene, with officers performing chest compressions on the teen.

A few minutes later, the officer then accompanied Stillman around the fence where a weapon was found. That weapon, which contained an empty magazine according to documents obtained via a FOIA request by NBC 5 Investigates, is the one Toledo was believed to have been carrying moments before he was shot.

The additional footage released to NBC 5 Investigates shows Roman being questioned by officers.

“I’m not even running,” Roman tells officers. “I am just walking and I am like ‘what the hell is going on?’ I’m trying to go home man.”

NBC 5 has not been able to independently confirm all facts of the shooting, as provided by Chicago police.

Roman was charged with a misdemeanor account of resisting arrest stemming from that morning, but was released on his own recognizance. He was arrested earlier this month in Maywood after missing a court date in an unrelated weapons case, according to police.

According to additional documents obtained by NBC 5 Investigates, Roman pleaded guilty to a 2019 charge of unlawful use of a weapon, and was on probation at the time of the shooting.

Roman was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, as well as endangerment of a child and violating his probation in the aftermath of the shooting.

Roman was released from custody after his bond was posted by the Chicago Community Bond Fund. He is due back in court next month and is on electronic monitoring.