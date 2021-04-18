Activists, Family Outraged by Fatal Shooting of Girl, 7, in McDonald's Drive-Thru

Community members and family members expressed grief and frustration Sunday after a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot while sitting inside a vehicle at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood.

At approximately 4:18 p.m. Jaslyn Adams and her 29-year-old father were inside a car at the drive-thru of the McDonalds located at 3200 W. Roosevelt Rd. when shots were fired, authorities said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jaslyn sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Stroger Hospital by Chicago police officers. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. Her father was shot in the torso and hospitalized in serious condition.

No offenders were in custody Sunday evening, police said.

Jasyln's aunt, Tawny McMullen described the 7-year-old as a sweet, talkative girl who was "real loving." McMullen told NBC 5 she has a daughter nearly the same age.

"My baby is taking it so hard right now, just a real sweet loving baby," she said.

Following the shooting, community activist Andrew Holmes joined several other area leaders outside Stroger Hospital where they called for an end to recent violence.

"Now this family has to grieve, because a coward decided to shoot her and take her life and shoot a father at the same time," Holmes said.

Meanwhile, Jaslyn's aunt offered her own message to the public.

"Please put the guns down, kids are afraid to go out the door because of this violence," she said.