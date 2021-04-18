North Lawndale

4-Year-Old Shot in Chicago's North Lawndale Neighborhood

The child's condition wasn't immediately available

A four-year-old child sustained gunshot injuries Sunday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, fire officials said.

The shooting was reported before 4:30 p.m. in the area of West Roosevelt Road and South Kedzie Avenue.

While it remains unclear where the shooting occurred, the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's was cordoned off with police tape, and detectives appeared to be focusing on a vehicle parked in the drive-thru.

Additional information, including the child's condition or if anyone else was injured in the shooting, weren't available Sunday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

