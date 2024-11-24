Above-average temps, light rain in Chicago Sunday forecast

Pleasant temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday in the Chicago area, but residents will need to enjoy the warmth as a cold front will bring a wintry blast of air to the region this week.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, highs will settle into the low-50s across most of the area on Sunday, with occasional peeks of sunshine possible under mostly cloudy skies.

Late in the evening, light rain or drizzle is expected to develop across the area, and will continue into the early morning hours on Monday.

Monday morning will see temperatures once again settling into the low-50s, but those readings will drop after a cold front passes through the area in the afternoon, with wind chills dipping into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

As Wednesday approaches, the area will begin to see more precipitation, with snow or a wintry mix likely in the early afternoon and continuing into Thanksgiving morning, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 30s on Thursday, but after the accompanying cold front moves out of the region, those readings are going to dip considerably. Temperatures on Friday and into the weekend are only expected to be in the mid-20s, with nighttime lows in the teens.

Wind chills could be frosty over the weekend, dipping into the single-digits at times, according to forecast models.