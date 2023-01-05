Wisconsin Lottery

A Town Called Luck: $15 Million-Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin

FILE-NBC 5 News

A lucky Wisconsin resident is the proud winner of a $15 million lottery jackpot this week, and appropriately enough, the ticket was purchased in a town called Luck.

According to officials, the $15.1-million jackpot was won on the state’s Megabucks game, and was sold at Wayne’s Food Plus in the 100 block of Butternut Avenue this week.

“What a great way to start 2023,” Lottery Director Cindy Polzin said in a statement. “We can’t wait to meet the lucky winner.”

Officials say that the jackpot is the largest awarded in the game since 2015, when a lucky winner took home a cool $22.2 million.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Wisconsin-only game draws a total of six numbers, with players having a roughly 1-in-7,000,000 chance of taking home the jackpot.

Drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The store that sold the winning ticket will take home $100,000, the maximum allowed under the state’s Retailer Performance Program initiative.

Local

highland park shooting 4 mins ago

6 Months After Highland Park Tragedy, Family Gives Update on Cooper Roberts

Congress 1 hour ago

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller Among Republican Holdouts in House Speaker Election

“We could not be happier for the winner,” manager Paul Wondra said. “They truly got lucky in Luck.”

This article tagged under:

Wisconsin Lottery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us