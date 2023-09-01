A NERF-themed action park is coming to a popular Tennessee vacation town

Families vacationing to the Smoky Mountains will soon have a new attraction to put on their itinerary.

The NERF Action Xperience, a place where there will certainly be no shortage of competition, is slated to open in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, during the fall of 2024. The more than 29,000-square-foot action park will feature blaster battle zones, sports challenges and an obstacle course, according to a news release from Kingsmen Xperience, which is leading the project.

Geared toward both kids and adults, the attraction be open for parties, but also team building and corporate events. The experience, according to the news release, will bring NERF play to "never imagined heights of immersion and excitement."

“For over 50 years, NERF has been committed to encouraging social active play, and we can’t think of a better way to bring this to life for our fans than opening this new NERF Action Xperience location,” said Matt Proulx, vice president of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro, which owns the NERF brand, stated.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The country's first NERF Action Xperience is slated to open at Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey in the coming months.