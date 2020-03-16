A Beginner’s Guide to Working From Home: What You Need to Know Amid the Coronavirus

As the CEO of the Inquisitr.com, Dominck Miserandino knows the ins and outs of working at home. He has been doing it for the past 25 years.

“It was a challenge in the beginning,” he said by FaceTime Monday afternoon. “Certainly, you can lose your mind…lose your focus.”

But Dominick advised there are things you can do to make working from home a positive, productive experience. You just need to discipline yourself.

“Everything in my life is scheduled,” Dominick said. From meetings to phone calls, he and his fifty person editorial staff meet regularly throughout the day by phone and video conference.

But for some potential work at home folks, the idea of not going in to work can be isolating and daunting. Others, like Tim Feldballe, would be willing to work at home if he had the same tools he does in his office. When asked about the biggest hurdle, he said technical and getting a hold of people could be challenges.

Living downtown makes for an easy commute for Chris Swoboda. Still he said he has been working from home on and off.

“No big challenges yet,” he said. “Just business as usual. Still, he has noticed a lot of his co-workers are doing their jobs from home.

In addition to scheduling all meetings and phone calls, Miserandino has compiled a list of tips for first time, at home workers.

To make sure nothing gets lost, he said, get all of your documents online and organized.

He also says you should take your distractions and turn them into a rewards. “I would love to go for a hike,” he said. “That I can only do after I complete these tasks.”

And while working at home can be an isolating experience, it doesn’t have to be. Take advantage of your technology like Skype, Facetime and social media to stay in touch with your co-workers and friends.