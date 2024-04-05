9 children among 13 migrants discovered living in overcrowded Hammond apartment

Nine children were among 13 migrants discovered living inside an overcrowded basement apartment in Hammond after police arrived at the building for calls of an overdose death, officials said.

According to authorities, police responded to calls of an overdose death at around 4 p.m. Friday at a multi-unit building in the 1100 block of Indiana Street.

While police were investigating, an upstairs resident of the building told officers that 13 individuals were residing in the building's basement.

Officers later determined that all 13 individuals were migrants from Venezuela, including nine children ranging from 2 months to 14 years of age. Two adult women and two adult men were also residing in the apartment.

The apartment was found to be inadequate for housing, with the city's code enforcement team noting overloaded extension cords and inadequate exits, windows and walls.

As a result of the inspection, the residence was deemed uninhabitable and occupants were issued a notice ordering them to vacate the premises within 10 days.

Police said that "further inquiries" determined the living arrangements were made by Pastor Manuel Corazzi of East Chicago.

Authorities said that Corazzi will be held accountable if an investigation determines wrongdoing on the part of Corazzi.

“If the investigation determines that the Pastor believed he could send 13 undocumented people to live in an illegal basement apartment in our city, I will ensure that he be held responsible for these actions. The City of Hammond is not open to this type of illegal criminal activity and he has placed people in significant harm, including children," a statement from the city said.

A "comprehensive investigation" of the property is scheduled to take place April 12. There is currently no further information available.