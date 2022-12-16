86 Illinois Counties at Elevated Community Level of COVID-19 as CDC Metrics Report Rise in Cases

Illinois health officials reported a total of 23,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 82 deaths, since Dec. 9. The metrics are up from the week prior, when officials said the state saw 21,404 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 56 deaths.

As of Thursday evening, 1,712 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 211 patients were in the ICU and 63 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 183 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.

According to CDC data, 86 state counties stand at an elevated community level of the virus. The number of counties are split evenly among elevated statuses, with 43 at "high" and 43 at "medium."

“Illinois continues to see a dramatic rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19,” Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement released Friday. “As we prepare for holiday gatherings with our loved ones, I want to remind Illinoisians that these elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections, increased hospitalizations and limited hospital beds. I strongly recommend all Illinoisians take preventative steps to protect themselves and their family and friends, especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The following 43 counties are now at a "high" COVID-19 community level:

Adams County

Brown County

Calhoun County

Cass County

Champaign County

Christian County

Clay County

Coles County

DeKalb County

Douglas County

Edgar County

Edwards County

Ford County

Fulton County

Gallatin County

Hardin County

Jasper County

Johnson County

Kankakee County

Knox County

Lee County

Logan County

Macon County

Marshall County

Mason County

Massac County

Menard County

Peoria County

Piatt County

Pike County

Randolph County

Richland County

Saline County

Sangamon County

Scott County

Shelby County

Tazewell County

Vermilion County

Wabash County

Warren County

Whiteside County

Williamson County

Winnebago County

The following 43 counties are now at a "medium" COVID-19 community level:

Boone County

Bond County

Carroll County

Clark County

Clinton County

Cook County

Cumberland County

De Witt County

DuPage County

Effingham County

Fayette County

Franklin County

Greene County

Hamilton County

Henderson County

Henry County

Iroquois County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Jersey County

Jo Daviess County

Kane County

Kendall County

Lake County

Lawrence County

Madison County

McDonough County

McHenry County

McLean County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Morgan County

Moultrie County

Ogle County

Perry County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Schuyler County

Schuyler County

Stephenson County

Wayne County

White County

Woodford County

At a medium community level, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.

At a high community level, the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public settings.

A total of 25,597,784 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois, with a seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily at 15,174 doses.

More than 78% of Illinois' population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with more than 71% completing their primary series of vaccinations. Over 17% of eligible Illinoisans have received a bivalent booster dose.