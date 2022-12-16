2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended

Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across the state in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are now recommended for all in public indoor spaces.

DeKalb and Kankakee counties reached the designation in this week's update from the CDC. It follows what officials were expecting would be a post-Thanksgiving rise in transmission for the virus.

Much of the rest of the Chicago area, including Cook County, is under a "medium" status, which urges those with risk factors or compromised immune systems to mask indoors.

Only LaSalle, Grundy and Will counties remain at a "low" community level, the CDC data showed Friday.

At "medium" status, anyone at high risk of getting seriously ill should wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as an N95, when in public indoors. Additionally, if you have contact with someone else at high risk, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, according to the CDC.

At a "high" community level, the CDC recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public settings.