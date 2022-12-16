You Can Now Get Both a Flu and COVID Test at Walgreens. Here's How

As highly-transmissible respiratory illnesses circulate, Walgreens announced rapid flu testing is available now alongside COVID testing at select pharmacies.

The move is intended to curb the spread of viruses by helping communities identify and manage their ailments as the holiday season pans out, the pharmaceutical company said Friday in a press release.

“Our Flu Index shows activity 10 times higher compared to the same time last year," Anita Patel, the vice president of pharmacy services development at Walgreens, said in the release. "Providing convenient access to flu testing is another way Walgreens is helping support and protect local communities during a sustained surge of respiratory illness this winter."

Visitors can receive both flu and COVID tests in a single visit across more than 5,000 Walgreens pharmacies nationwide. The results will be available within two hours, the company said. Walgreens will use Abbott’s rapid molecular ID NOW devices to administer the tests.

Here's How to Schedule a Flu and COVID Test at Walgreens

Individuals can book an appointment through the Walgreens website or mobile application. Testing locations can be picked from the list of pharmacies with testing services available.

Before adding a flu test to their appointment, those scheduling a rapid COVID test will be required to enter their personal information and fill out a questionnaire. Afterward, individuals can finalize their appointment details.

Flu and COVID tests are available for free for symptomatic individuals based on their insurance plan, Walgreens said. Individuals can contact their insurer before scheduling to confirm the testing will be covered.

Here's What to Expect at Your Flu and COVID Testing Appointment

A pharmacist will take one swab for a COVID test and one swab for a flu test from a visitor.

After the appointment, individuals will receive an email with a secure link to their results within two hours, Walgreens said. Each result will be reported separately.

For those who may test positive, a Walgreens pharmacist can send over a referral to a primary care physician in the case they do not have one.