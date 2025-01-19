81-year-old suburban man accused of fatally shooting wife during argument

An 81-year-old suburban man was charged with murder after allegedly shooting his wife to death during an argument, according to prosecutors.

Charles Witter, of Lombard, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Helen Witter, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

On Friday, at around 12:38 a.m., Charles Witter called 911 after allegedly shooting his wife at their home in the 500 block of North Clarendon Avenue. Upon searching the home, officers found Helen Witter unconscious with a significant injury to the right side of her head.

Officers immediately took Charles Witter into custody, police stated.

Helen Witter was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. According to prosecutors, the couple was in bed when an argument ensued, and at one point, Charles Witter retrieved a gun from a nightstand and shot Helen Witter once.

A judge granted a motion to detain Charles Witter pre-trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.