An 8-year-old girl who captured hearts amid her battle with stage four cancer and became the center of #MollyStrong messages across the Chicago area and beyond has passed away, her family announced in an emotional post on social media.

Molly Morris died at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, her mother, Erin Morris, wrote in a Facebook group dedicated to following Molly's journey.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful, smart, strong, HILARIOUS, sweet, sassy, kind, BEST big sister Angel last night. She had the brightest and most beautiful smile," the post read. "There are no words in the English language to describe the pain Jon, Annie and I feel. Our house is quiet. Annie is absolutely devastated. Her big sister, best friend and playmate is gone forever. One thing is for sure, Molly fought like hell for 21 months with Annie along her side for each step."

The third grader at St. Monica Academy was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in May 2021, and had been undergoing treatment at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

Earlier this month, several businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side held fundraisers to support Molly's care and orange ribbons could be seen all over the Norwood Park neighborhood as residents showed their support.

"The void of Molly Grace will be felt on a million levels for us and thousands of people. Molly united strangers and whole communities like nobody before her. She showed the world how much love and kindness exists," Erin Morris wrote. "We will never, ever let a day go by without mentioning her name or rehashing a hilarious Molly story. We promised her we wouldn’t let anyone forget her, ever. We also promised her we would fight like hell for all the other children and families."

The family thanks the nurses, doctors and staff at Lurie Children's Hospital who "wrapped their arms around our girl and family throughout our journey."

"The love and care they showed Molly for 21 months was remarkable, especially yesterday as she was slipping away," the post read. "Molly’s favorite Nurse Vanessa cared for her on her last day on Earth. Nothing made Molly more happy at the hospital than being under Vanessa’s care. The love, comfort and grace Vanessa showed Molly and our family yesterday was exactly what Jon and I could ever ask for on Molly’s last day. Molly NEVER GAVE UP."

They also thanked the community for their support during the difficult and tragic time.

"Thank YOU, MollyStrong Army. Thank you for all the love and kindness you engulfed our family in daily," Erin Morris wrote. "There’s nothing I could write that would do justice to the message we wish to convey. There’s no post that could explain how special and hilarious Molly Grace was to our family and the world. She has already changed the world and we will make sure that continues far beyond yesterday."

"We love you so much Molly Grace. Rest In Peace."