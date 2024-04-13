A 7-year-old girl was killed and seven others, including two children, were injured in a mass shooting on Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side, authorities said.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of West 52nd Street and South Damen Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert detected 18 rounds, Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Don Jerome said at a news briefing. Police located multiple victims and immediately began lifesaving measures, including applying tourniquets and chest seals.

According to authorities, the victims were standing outside of a family gathering when the shooting occurred.

The youngest of the eight victims, a 1-year-old boy, was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Another child, a 7-year-old girl, was shot in the head and later pronounced dead from her injuries, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A 7-year-old boy also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was reported to be in critical condition.

"Three innocent children were struck tonight," Jerome said. "These actions are horrific and unacceptable in our city."

Five adults, ranging in age from 19 to 40 years old, also sustained gunshot injuries, police said. Their conditions weren't available as of late Saturday night.

Chicago police said the shooting was likely the result of gang violence and not a random act. Witnesses reported seeing two gunmen running from the scene after shots were fired.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chicago police or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com