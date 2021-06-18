8 Injured, 2 Seriously, in Avalon Park 3-Vehicle Crash

A total of eight people were injured when three vehicles collided Friday evening on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.
The Chicago Fire Department tweeted photos of the crash, which occurred at East 82nd Street and South Stony Island Avenue.
Two people were said to be in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. Five of the victims were reported to be in fair-to-serious condition, and two others were listed in good-to-fair condition.
Authorities haven't said what led up to the crash.