8 Injured, 2 Seriously, in Avalon Park 3-Vehicle Crash

A total of eight people were injured when three vehicles collided Friday evening on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted photos of the crash, which occurred at East 82nd Street and South Stony Island Avenue.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

EMS Plan 1 at 82nd & Stony Island involved 3 vehicles; 8 transports - (2 red, 5 green, & 1 yellow to various hospitals). Merritt pic.twitter.com/dLGcRh4Rfj — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 19, 2021

Two people were said to be in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said. Five of the victims were reported to be in fair-to-serious condition, and two others were listed in good-to-fair condition.

Authorities haven't said what led up to the crash.