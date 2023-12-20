74-year-old was under influence of cocaine at time of fatal Lake Villa crash, police allege

A 74-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly caused a fatal crash in unincorporated Lake Villa while under the influence of cocaine.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Muzard was arrested at his home on Wednesday morning. He is facing felony charges of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs Resulting in Death and Reckless Homicide in connection with a crash in early February.

Police say the crash occurred Feb. 3 on Route 59 near Route 132. Authorities say a GMC SUV swerved into the southbound lanes of the roadway and collided head-on with a Kia.

The driver of that Kia, identified as 73-year-old George Giannakakis, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that after a review of the case, Muzard was arrested and is accused of being under the influence of cocaine when he got behind the wheel on the night of the fateful crash.

“The tragic death of Mr. Giannakakis is another sad example of someone being killed by the reckless actions of another,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement.

Muzard is being held at the Lake County Jail pending a court appearance in the case.