7 Wounded in Shootings Monday in Chicago

Seven people were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.

An 18-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 6:30 p.m., he was walking in the 2500 block of West Augusta Boulevard, when someone in a passing white vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and back, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Six others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Six people were killed, and eighteen others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.

