7 Injured After Car Slams Into CTA Bus Stop Following North Lawndale Crash

Seven people were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a CTA bus stop after colliding with a second vehicle in Chicago's North Lawndale community, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 4:14 p.m. at the intersection of West 16th Street and South Kedzie Avenue. Authorities say two cars collided, and at one point, one of the vehicles slammed into the bus stop.

Video footage from the scene showed the top of the bus shelter upside down on the sidewalk, surrounded by caution tape and shattered glass. Three women, including a CTA employee, were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. A fourth victim, also a woman, refused treatment from paramedics.

Three others, a woman and her two children, were also injured, but walked away without being examined by emergency personnel. It remains unclear what caused the crash.