7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash, fuel spill on Dan Ryan Expressway

Some inbound lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed Wednesday morning after a fuel spill involving at least one semi at 18th Street resulted in a multi-vehicle crash with at least seven people injured.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m., the Illinois State Police said. According to the Chicago Fire Department, seven people were transported to nearby hospitals for injuries, with ages ranging from 16-years-old to 44-years-old.

Officials did not immediately provide conditions for those injured, or confirm how many vehicles were involved.

10 additional people on the scene refused care, the CFD said.

According to authorities, some inbound lanes at 18th Street were closed overnight. As of 5:20 a.m., lanes had reopened, officials said.

Several other crashes were reported Wednesday morning, including in the southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Michigan, a ramp crash on the inbound Dan Ryan at Cermak, and a fatal crash on I-57.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.