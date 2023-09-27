I-57 NB lanes closed following fatal crash; heavy delays, backups expected

Some I-57 northbound lanes are closed and backups are expected Wednesday morning after a fatal crash at 111th Street and Halsted, near Chicago's Morgan Park, West Pullman and West Roseland neighborhoods.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m., officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, three occupants were in a vehicle when it struck a pole. At least one person was ejected, ISP said.

Two people were injured and one person was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. According to officials, a male was last listed in grave condition, and a female was last listed in red condition.

Traffic was being diverted at Halsted. However, shortly after 6 a.m., a multi-vehicle crash occurred on the Bishop Ford at Sibely, which snarled alternate routes, NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin said.

Heavy delays and backups were expected, with a drive time from I-57 to the Dan Ryan upwards of 50 minutes, Martin said.

Several other crashes were reported Wednesday morning, including in the southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Michigan, a ramp crash on the inbound Dan Ryan at Cermak, and a multi-vehicle crash with at least seven people injured on the Dan Ryan near 18th street.