7 Blackhawks Prospects to Watch in NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament

The NCAA men's hockey tournament gets underway on Thursday, and the Blackhawks will be well-represented with seven prospects participating.

The National Championship game is scheduled for April 8, which will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay.

Here's a rundown of all seven Blackhawks prospects to keep an eye on:

G Drew Commesso, Boston University

In his junior season, Commesso is 22-7-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. He's really heated up the last few weeks with a .939 save percentage in his last six starts, including two shutouts. In three seasons at Boston University, Commesso is 41-21-4 with a 2.59 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts.

Commesso, 20, was a second-round pick (No. 46 overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft.

F Ryan Greene, Boston University

Greene has been one of the top freshmen in the country. He has nine goals and 22 assists this season for 31 points, which ranks third on the team. Like Commesso, he's also getting hot at the right time with points in seven of his last eight games.

Greene, 19, was taken by the Blackhawks in the second round (No. 57 overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

F Frank Nazar, University of Michigan

After missing the majority of his freshman season with an injury, Nazar has 10 points (one goal, four assists) since entering the lineup. He started as the second-line wing but has since been moved to the third-line center position.

Nazar, 19, was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (No. 13 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He was taken with one of the two draft picks acquired from Montreal for Kirby Dach.

F Aidan Thompson, University of Denver

Thompson has also been one of the most productive freshmen in the nation. He ranks ninth among all first-year players with 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 31 games for Denver. He was arguably the fastest skater in the USHL last season with the Lincoln Stars.

Thompson, 21, was a third-round selection (No. 90 overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Draft.

G Dominic Basse, St. Cloud State University

In his junior season and first with St. Cloud State, Basse had a breakout campaign with a 11-5-2 record, a 2.30 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 19 appearances. Entering the Christmas break, Basse ranked No. 4 among all NCAA goaltenders with a 1.79 goals-against average and was tied for No. 5 with a .930 save percentage. The 6-foot-6, 179-pound goaltender has been splitting time in net with senior Jaxon Castor, who's the 1A on the team.

Basse, 21, was selected in the sixth-round (No. 187 overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Colorado College, where he had a 10-26-3 record with a 3.21 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 41 appearances.

F Jake Wise, Ohio State University

As a fifth-year senior, Wise ranks second on the team in points (35) and third in goals (12) and assists (23) in 38 games this season. He's also the captain for Ohio State, where he has spent the last two seasons after three injury-riddled years at Boston University.

Wise, 23, was a third-round pick (No. 69 overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Draft.

D Slava Demin, Merrimack College

As a graduate student, Demin has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 36 games this season. His +15 rating also ranks second on the team.

Demin spent last season at UMass, where he had three points (one goal, two assists) in 22 games. He played his first three seasons at the University of Denver, where he compiled 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 96 career games.

Demin, who turns 23 on April 4, was drafted by Vegas in the fourth round (No. 99 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Chicago on Feb. 24, 2020 as part of the Robin Lehner trade.

