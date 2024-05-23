6-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan

A six-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.

Officials said the boy was pulled from the water and aid was rendered at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Montrose Beach, in the 200 block of W. Montrose Harbor Drive.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition, police added.

According to officials, detectives were investigating the incident. No further details were provided.