6 people hospitalized after West Chesterfield crash

A total of six individuals, including three pedestrians, were hospitalized after a crash in Chicago’s West Chesterfield area on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of 87th Street and Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

At least one adult was taken to an area hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition, Chicago fire officials said.

Two others that were in the vehicle were also transported to hospitals.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Three pedestrians were also hospitalized, with all of them in good-to-fair condition, fire officials said.

No further information on the crash was immediately available.