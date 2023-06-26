6 killed, 23 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

At least six people were killed and 23 others wounded in gun violence across Chicago over the weekend.

The fatal shootings included a 15-year-old boy shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Little Village, and a 19-year-old man killed while in a ride share car in Little Italy later the same day, according to police.

Half of the shootings occurred in just two police districts: Harrison, which surrounds Garfield Park on the West Side; and Deering, which covers parts of McKinley Park, Bridgeport, Back of the Yards and Brighton Park.

Harrison, which has recorded the most shootings in the city for the last several weekends, again led the city this past weekend with six shootings, two of them fatal. Murders are up 16% in the district this year, but shootings are down 7%, according to police data.

Deering recorded at least five shootings, one of them fatal. Murders are up 4% in the district this year, but shootings are down 27%, according to police data.

Across the city, murders are down 7% and shootings down 6%.

Fatal shootings