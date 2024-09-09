$5K reward offered for information in shooting death of grandmother in North Lawndale

A group of clergy and community members on Chicago's Southwest Side teamed up on Sunday to offer a reward in connection with the fatal shooting of a beloved grandmother.

At a news conference in North Lawndale, Harmony Community Church, the Leaders Network and other churches announced a combined reward of $5,000 for information in the shooting death of Ondrea King, 58.

King was fatally shot at around 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 31 near Ogden and Springfield avenues. King was sitting inside her vehicle at a gathering when multiple shots were fired from an alley, striking her in the neck, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8252.