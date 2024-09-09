North Lawndale

$5K reward offered for information in shooting death of grandmother in North Lawndale

Ondrea King was fatally shot at around 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 31 near Ogden and Springfield avenues.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A group of clergy and community members on Chicago's Southwest Side teamed up on Sunday to offer a reward in connection with the fatal shooting of a beloved grandmother.

At a news conference in North Lawndale, Harmony Community Church, the Leaders Network and other churches announced a combined reward of $5,000 for information in the shooting death of Ondrea King, 58.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

King was fatally shot at around 12:13 a.m. on Aug. 31 near Ogden and Springfield avenues. King was sitting inside her vehicle at a gathering when multiple shots were fired from an alley, striking her in the neck, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8252.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

North Lawndale
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us