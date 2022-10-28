53-Year-Old Man Charged in Murder of Liquor Store Owner Salim Khamo

A 53-year-old man has been charged in the murder of 66-year-old West Ridge liquor store owner Salim Khamo earlier this month during an attempted armed robbery, police announced Friday.

Sean Dunnavant, of the 6300 block of North Oakley Avenue, faces three felony charges in connection to the murder, including two murder-related counts and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Dunnavant was arrested Wednesday in the 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue after he was identified as the man who shot Khamo while attempting to rob J&K Food & Liquor in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue on Oct. 17.

According to CPD Supt. David Brown, Dunnavant has a previous felony conviction on his record, but did not elaborate on what past charges he has faced.

Brown said that Khamo was working in the store when Dunnavant arrived on bicycle and announced a robbery. After a verbal altercation ensued, Dunnavant fired a shot that struck Khamo to the chest.

Khamo was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Video that was later recovered showed that Dunnavant dropped a cell phone along his path of travel while leaving the crime scene, which was later used to identify him.

Dunnavant is slated to appear in bond court on Friday.