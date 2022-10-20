Emotional vigil for West Ridge shop owner killed in attempted armed robbery

An emotional balloon release tonight for a beloved West Ridge liquor store owner just steps from where he was shot to death Monday night during an attempted robbery.

Emma Yweil was Salim Khamo's barber and holds back tears saying" I’m sick. I’m three days crying for him. Especially when I see his picture. I can’t. I can’t hold myself."

Salim Khamo arrived in Chicago from Iraq thirty years ago and was looking forward to retirement. He ran J&K Food and Liquor on the 6300 block of Western avenue like a family shop. Many of the regular customers gathered in his honor.

Zehra Fazal also works at the salon where Khamo often showed up for a hair cut. " Kids grew up here and they're teens now. They are in shock too."

Wajandka Mohammed is a restaurant owner nearby and visited the store since she was a teenager. "I been here for a while. So I know he’s very friendly. Always talking to my kids and a well-known guy. Very nice. Why would somebody hurt him?"

Chicago police released images of the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the 66 year old husband, father and grandfather of 7. Video shows the suspect riding up on a bicycle and fleeing on foot.

Jesse Torres runs the Family Dollar a block away and says he came face to face with the killer just minutes prior as he locked up his store 15 minutes early due to slow business on that cold Monday night.

Torres recalls, " He tries to open door. Nah, sorry we’re closed. There was hesitation even through the mask. He thought 'screw it' and took off. And I guess he went to his next destination. I didn’t find out until the next day. He worries that it could have been him and his co-workers.

The day after Khamo was killed, two more people were shot near Estes and Rockwell. One died, prompting the 50th ward alderman to issue a community alert.

Patrick Holohan says that, in his opinion, "I think we’re starting to get a taste of the south of west sides it kinda makes you wonder. And I get concerned because there are so many children that live in this neighborhood."

Area 3 detectives are working this case.

No one is in custody tonight.