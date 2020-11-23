52 Shot, 5 Fatally Across Chicago in Weekend Violence

Five people were killed and 47 others wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.

This weekend’s gun violence more than doubled the totals of the previous weekend, when one person was killed and 21 others were hurt in citywide shootings.

In the latest fatal attack, a man was killed in a shooting near South Chicago on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was in a vehicle about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of South Brandon Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest, back and arms, Chicago police said. He was taken by friends to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Christan Adams, of Hammond, Indiana.

Hours earlier, a man was killed and another wounded in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

They were in a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone walked up and unleashed gunfire, police said.

Devon Wash, 32, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

The other man, 34, was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, neck and hand.

Also Saturday, a man was killed in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

Eli Lozada, 21, was sitting in a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Waller Avenue when someone approached the vehicle and fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Lozada was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m., authorities said. He lived in Stickney.

On Friday, a 35-year-old woman was fatally shot in South Chicago.

She was in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking her in the head, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office identified her as Guadalupe Lopez, who lived in South Chicago.

Hours earlier, a man was found shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:17 p.m., Alexander Fletcher, 28, was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6200 block of South Yale Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, six people were wounded in single incident in Gresham early Saturday morning.

The group was standing on a sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Justine Street when an unknown person fired shots, police said.

A 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 33-year-old woman was grazed in the right leg, police said. Another woman suffered a gunshot wound to the body. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and all listed in fair condition.

A 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his armpit area later showed up at the same hospital, police said. He was in critical condition.

Another woman, 33, was struck in the right leg and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

At least 40 others were wounded in citywide shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.