50-year-old man killed in West Garfield Park shooting

By Sun Times Wire

A man was fatally shot Friday morning in West Garfield Park.

The 50-year-old was standing outside about 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Street when someone driving a white SUV exited the vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There was no one in custody.

