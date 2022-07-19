5 Sunflower Fields in Illinois to Visit This Summer

Summer means sunflower season (or at least, Instagram-worthy sunflower posting season). While individual flower blooms typically last only a few weeks, some farms grow many fields that bloom throughout the summer and even into fall.

Here's where you can find sunflower fields and mazes in the Chicago area and across the state.

Kuipers Family Farm: Maple Park

The 2022 Sunflower Experience at Kuipers Family Farms begins on August 27. Visitors will be able to enjoy over 7 acres of sunflower fields with over 20 different types and numerous photo opportunities.

Tickets are $14.99 per person and includes one flower. Children under the age of two are admitted free of charge. The farm is located at 1N145 Watson Rd, Maple Park, IL.

For more information click here.

Von Bergen’s Country Market: Hebron

Von Bergen's Country Market is having its 4th Annual Sunflower Festival, through Sept. 5. The festival includes over 30 acres of sunflowers, and is open daily from 10 a.m - 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10. Children under 3 are free. The market is located at 9805 IL Route 173 Hebron, IL.

For more information click here.

Sunflower Maze at L&A Family Farms: Paris

The sunflower maze and cut flower meadow at L&A Family Farms is open through Sept. 31 and features a three-acre cut flower meadow and one-acre zinnia fields.

Weekday entry is $8 per person, weekend tickets are $10 per person. Children under 2 are free. Before entering, all attendees must sign a waiver. The farm is located at 21661 Staley Rd., Paris, IL.

For more information click here

Stade’s Farm and Market: McHenry

Flower picking at Stade's Farm and Markets began earlier in July and will continue through late September. Visitors may enjoy more than two acres of sunflowers with 18 different varieties.

Sunflowers are $2 each, $5 for three flowers, and $25 for the entire vase. The farm is located at 3709 Miller Road in McHenry, IL.

For more information click here.

Tom's Farm Market: Huntley

Tom's Sunflower Maze opened Tuesday, July 18 and is open daily from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $11. Children under 3 are free. The farm is located at 10214 Algonquin Road in Huntley, IL.

For more information click here.