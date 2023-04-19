Uptown

5 Students Hospitalized After Ingesting Drug-Infused Gummies at Chicago High School

Police sirens from a cruiser.
NBC

Chicago fire officials say one student was in serious-to-critical condition and four others were hospitalized after they ingested gummies at a high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Uplift Community High School, located in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood on Wednesday, according to Chicago officials.

Authorities say that at least five students were taken to area hospitals after consuming drug-infused gummies.

One of the students was transported in red (serious-to-critical) condition, while four others were transported in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition.

All five students are expected to recover, according to officials.

No further details were immediately available.

