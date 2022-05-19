Near North Side

1 Dead, at Least 4 Injured in Shooting on Near North Side, Police Say

One person has died and at least four people were injured Thursday night in a shooting in Chicago's Near North neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago Police spokesperson Tom Ahern tweeted just after 11 p.m. that the shooting happened in the 800 block of North State Street.

Based on video from social media, a large police presence could be seen surrounding the McDonald's and CTA stop.

No suspects were in custody as of Thursday night and the conditions of those shot were unknown.

Police have not released additional details at this time.

