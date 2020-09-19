4 Shot in West Pullman Neighborhood: Chicago Police

Four people were injured in a shooting Saturday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, less than an hour after a separate shooting injured four others in the West Englewood neighborhood, police stated.

At approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 12200 block of South May Street, two black sedans drove the down the street and people inside began shooting at multiple individuals who were standing on the sidewalk, porch and inside a home.

A 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot and was hospitalized at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police stated. A 29-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left torso and forearm and was reported to be stable at the hospital. A third victim, a man who is approximately 50 years old, sustained a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

A fourth victim, a man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspects' vehicles were last seen heading northbound on Main Street.