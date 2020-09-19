West Englewood

At Least 4 Injured in Shooting in West Englewood

The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of South Claremont

At least four people sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, police stated.

According to Chicago police, a group was standing outside at approximately 5 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Claremont when four individuals heard shots and felt pain.

A 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the right calve and was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police officials said.

A 30-year-old male was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and reported to be in critical condition. A fourth victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was reported to be in stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

