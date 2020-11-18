lawndale

5 People Shot on Chicago's West Side, Officials Say

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in the city's Lawndale neighborhood

Chicago fire officials say at least five people were shot during an incident on the city’s West Side on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Paramedics were called to the scene where an adult man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

Three more victims who have not been identified at this time, self-transported to area hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A fifth victim in the shooting was reported by the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

